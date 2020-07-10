ENOSBURG — Logan Jette’s senior year got off to a great start. In the season-opening game against rival MVU, the Hornets secured the victory, thanks to Jette’s scoring effort.
In practice that week, Jette tore his ACL, ending his soccer and basketball seasons, and requiring surgery and months of physical therapy.
“It was an injury that came from simply running down a ball (that I passed to him) and losing his footing,” said Enosburg varsity soccer coach, Randy Swainbank.
“After the injury, Logan continued to attend all practices and games and offered positive support for his teammates every day.”
This fall, Jette will be attending Northern Vermont University-Johnson, where he will have the opportunity to get back on the soccer field.
“It’s exhilarating; it’s all I’ve wanted to do, and I’m so glad to get to play,” said Jette.
Coaches at NVU-Johnson had spoken with Swainbank about Jette during his junior season.
“At that point, I wasn’t sure I wanted to play in college, but after tearing my ACL, all I wanted to do was play in college,” said Jette.
“I’m excited to have all those kids there to push me, but the most important thing for me now is a healthy recovery.”
Jette has spent the last nine months on the sidelines.
“Something like this changes you so much. I developed a huge appreciation for athletes who are role players and don’t start every game.”
His time on the bench also allowed Jette to interact differently with players during games.
“The younger kids were always asking me questions. They listened and learned, and that made me realize that the time and hard work I put in was paying out, not physically in how I played, but how I thought about the game,” said Jette.
“It was so much fun to watch the other kids step up and shine. I didn’t choose to be where I was, but there was no going back.
“I had to take what I could get, and the fact that the team did what they did was so great. It was the best soccer season in my four years, and I didn’t even play!”
The Hornets earned a second seed in DIII playoffs and hosted a home playoff game.
The game ended in a 4-3 loss for the Hornets, but with the odds they had against them, it was a thrilling contest.
“We were down 4-0 after the first half and came back to score three goals in the second,” explained Jette.
“We were missing Coach Randy, Levi Webb, and Brendan Deuso, and they still almost pulled it off.”
In basketball, the Hornets boys’ varsity team competed for the DIII title.
“Going to Barre for two games was unbelievable, even if I couldn’t play! I had played with those kids since I learned to walk pretty much,” said Jette.
“They persevered and seeing what they did and how they worked pushed me in my PT.
“This injury showed me so much about my own body. I never really thought about how important it is to take care of my body until this year.”
On July 3rd, Jette was five days from being cleared for full contact.
“I have to remind myself that when I do get cleared, I’m not going to be the same player as I was--it will take time.
“I’m working on getting my left leg as comfortable as I can, so I don’t overcompensate on the right and risk injury.
“You really have to PT both legs. It’s time-consuming, but PT is the most important thing you can do to recover,” said Jette.
“Now, I’m getting ready for college, and I’ve been trying to run more and to lift. That will help support and prevent a tear.”
Getting back to health has given Jette a new perspective on competing.
“I tell all the kids I work with that they can always improve, always give your best, and you never know when it will be your last practice or game.”
Through both of the seasons he missed, Jette was pleased to see the effort of his teammates.
“When I went down, a lot of guys stepped up; they knew they needed to play as a team, and they all connected, bonded, and played hard,” said Jette.
Jette also gained an even greater appreciation for the Enosburg community.
“The number of people that would come to our games, both home and away, blew my mind!”
As Jette spoke of his senior year, his teammates, and his town, there was a smile in his voice.
“I enjoy sports so much. I want to play, and I want to win--whether it’s a game, a practice, or pick-up,” said Jette.
“Whether you’re on my team or not, I’ll push you to compete against me.”
Athletes change throughout their seasons, and Jette was no exception.
“As I got older, I got more vocal, but I knew I couldn’t lead by my voice. I had to lead by example as well. That pushed me harder.
“Many people look at athletes as those with a natural gift, but I wasn’t born with all of my ability; I put in so much extra time outside of practice,” said Jette.
“I’ve always had to play bigger than I was. When I got to high school, I wanted to show people that just because I was small, didn’t mean I couldn’t play.
“I’ve always tried to see the game differently and see how I could improve in every aspect. You need to have a growth mindset in sports!”
Swainbank, who coached Jette for four years at the varsity level, recognized him as a difference-maker.
“Before Logan’s injury, he was set to challenge for Enosburg’s goal scoring record of 54 held by Gabino Hernandez.
“I think as important as that is, it’s just as important to understand the work ethic that Logan put into every practice and game throughout his high school career,” said Swainbank.
“It’s easy to say that kids give 100 percent, but in Logan’s case, that’s the truth. Every practice was played at game pace and intensity with Logan.
“He now has the opportunity to continue playing at NVU-Johnson, along with Aidan Kelly, where I am sure they will have great soccer careers.”
Chad Lovelette, coach of the Enosburg boys’ varsity basketball team, also praised Jette for his role on the team.
“Logan was member of our team right from try outs, and he was there watching and rooting on his teammates. Logan is a very smart basketball player and he used his knowledge to mentor some of our younger players and to push our older guys,” said Lovelette.
“He definitely was a presence in the locker room before and during games--never afraid to speak up when needed.”
Lovelette spoke candidly from a coach’s perspective.
“It was hard as a coach to watch him on the sideline in Barre knowing he had worked so hard the previous years to get there himself. I will always wonder what would have been if he could have played his senior year. I’m sure he will bring all of these qualities to Johnson next year to help that team succeed.”