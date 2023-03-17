MVU football to host Calcutta to raise funds for program
On Friday, March 31, the Misssiquoi Valley Union football program will be hosting a Calcutta at the Abbey Restaurant. Funds from the evening will be used to help update uniforms and equipment for the Thunderbirds' football team.
The team will also be hosting a golf tournament in June, so keep your eyes open for more details in the coming weeks.
Q&A with MVU football coach Anthony Labor
What are you hoping to purchase with funds from the Calcutta? When we came in, we were happy just to have enough equipment and jerseys for everyone and jerseys, but as a program we didn't want to come in and just settle. We were grateful to be able to have a program in itself, but last year we were practicing in the same pants that we played our games in, so we knew that was one area we wanted to upgrade. To get brand new home and away game pants and game jerseys will develop a sense of pride for these players. But we also knew that buying brand-new jerseys and game pants for both home and away wouldn't come cheap, so we have been thinking of ways to fundraise since the end of last season. We'll also host a golf tournament in June.
How has the community supported this program? Multiple parts to the community have helped me tremendously since I took over last year. The parents have supported everything we've been doing since we took over last year. As a first-year head coach, there were many things they helped with, whether it was organizing team dinners during the season, helping to promote our fundraisers, helping us find raffle items, or doing whatever else they could for this program to thrive.
Several businesses around the county, including Mill River, Dukes, Align, Routine, 14th Star, Kevin Smiths, have helped us by donating items to for the silent auction and the raffle. The Abbey has also been a big help as far as helping us get everything situated with a venue.
We were also fortunate to get Jeremy Sanborn (Jerborn) and his friend Axel to play throughout the event, which is just a bonus for us to provide some more entertainment rather than us just doing a traditional Calcutta.
What to know:
Cost: $125 ticket for two people, the deadline is March 17
Time: There will be a cocktail hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., where guests can get signed in and check out the raffle items. Dinner will be served after the cocktail hour.
Menu: A buffet includes garlic and pepper encrusted roast beef, Vermont Maple chicken, haddock, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby glazed carrots, penne pasta alfredo, salad, and dinner rolls.
Entertainment: Jeremy Sanborn (Jerborn) will play music during the event.
What can you win? There will be a silent auction and raffle items and prizes added throughout the Calcutta.
How can you help if you don't get to the Calcutta? The Thunderbirds plan to host a golf tournament in June. Details are in the works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.