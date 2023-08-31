The 2023 MVU varsity boys' soccer team will be returning 13 players from last year. The 2022 campaign featured nine underclassmen, and last year's experience will prove useful in laying a foundation for improvement during this upcoming season. Looking at the big picture, our numbers are up a bit this year; we’ve had 35 athletes working out this pre-season. That’s a big plus considering the JV side played with eight or nine players throughout the '22 season.
We’re looking forward to this fall, and we’re anxious to get on the field, to compete, and to have some fun.
Who’s on the team: MVU seniors are Matt Barrette, Kohl Johnston, Luc Sherman, and Ryan Taylor. Juniors are Gavin Nichol, Parker Hakey, Nolan Marshsassault, Isaac Poore, Beau Reynolds, Ricardo Perez, Gage Rembert, Jaksen Ploof, and Noah Bertrand. Sophomores are Max Wagner, Dylan Moulton, and Ben Ledoux.
