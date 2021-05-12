This Saturday, the Enosburg Hornets baseball team (6-1) will be back home after a six game road streak. The Hornets' single loss came at the hands of DI powerhouse CVU in the first game of the season. They'll take on D2 rival MVU at home on Saturday.
The Hornets softball team has been doing plenty of winning on the road as well; the girls are 6-0 on the season and sit in second place in the VPA rankings. They'll be in Fairfax on Thursday night, ready to take on a tough Bullets team. It will be a great in-county matchup.
Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for keeping the Hornets in our view this season!
