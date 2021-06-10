The No.6 Hornets fell to No. 2 Spaulding in the D2 semifinal game on Tuesday, June 8. Kam Lovelette, Brandon Parent, and Justus Orton combined for the loss on the mound.
Enosburg offense: Shea Howrigan, Dylan Pattee, Justus Orton, Peter Stiebris, and Blair Archambault, and Kam Lovelette all had hits for the Hornets.
The Hornets (No. 6) finished the regular season 11-4 in the Lake Division, competing in D2, taking losses to D1 Champlain Valley Union, D2 Spaulding (No. 2), MVU (No. 12), and to Vergennes (D3, No. 6).
Over the course of the regular season, they scored 148 runs and allowed 51. The team enjoyed five shutouts, and only allowed double digit runs against in one game (Milton).
In the post season, the Hornets defeated Fair Haven (No. 11) and upset Harwood (No. 3) in the quarterfinal round before falling to Spaulding in the semifinal.
Thank you to photographer Heather Lovelette for all of the incredible photos from the Hornets' baseball season!
