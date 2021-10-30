On Friday Oct. 29, the fifth-seeded Enosburg High School boys volleyball team traveled to fourth-seed Mount Mansfield Union for the quarterfinals. The teams split during the regular season, both matches very competitive, and this one was no different. In a thrilling five set match MMU eked out a 3-2 victory (25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 21-25, 15-13).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy was proud of his team's effort in a very close match.
“I can't be any prouder of my guys. It's tough to come back from two sets down, and we did it. MMU did a great job executing their offense in the fifth set, and they covered blocks really well. They saved a couple of balls that I thought were sure points for us. Hats off to them," said Robtoy.
"For us, I think it was our best played match of the season. We had a game plan and we executed it really well. We served aggressively and our serve receive was solid, too. The guys all played great. Isaiah played his best match of the season. Aydan gave us some energy defensively at the net. Cayden, Xander, and Kyle did a great job defensively. Kolten and Devyn were beasts offensively, and Nat and Landon controlled the offense with some excellent setting. It was a pleasure to coach them tonight.”
Enosburg Highlights:
Landon Blake: 3 aces, 6 kills, 13 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs
Aydan Dash: 3 kills, 1 block
Devyn Gleason: 4 aces, 17 kills, 5 digs
Kyle Ovitt: 1 ace, 1 dig
Xander Paquette: 2 aces, 6 digs
Kolten Robtoy: 17 kills, 6 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 3 aces, 3 kills, 24 assists, 3 blocks, 15 digs
Isaiah Sartwell: 2 kills, 1 block
Cayden Yates: 2 digs
