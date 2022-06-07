Are you ready for some semifinal action? Come down to Collins Perley and catch the No. 1 Comet softball team as they take on No. 5 Essex in the D1 semifinal at 4:30.
The No. 1 Comet lacrosse team will take on the No. 4 Champlain Valley Union at 4:30 at Collins Perley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.