The Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans girls volleyball team battled with the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks, falling in three competitive sets. The first set the Comets held a late lead only to lose 25-23. The second set was much of the same, losing 25-22. The third set the Redhawks won 25-16.
BFA coach Bert Berthiaume recognized the Comets' effort against a seasoned program.
"I was extremely proud of the improvement we showed against an outstanding team. We battled all night long, and we made CVU earn this victory," said Berthiaume.
We have worked hard on our serve receive skills and this was by far our best effort against our opponents serve. Standing out in this department was Sydney Preseau who had 20 excellent passes, Jadyn Walent had 12, Lindsey LaBelle had 9 and Ava Hutchins chipped in with 8."
After a shaky start with their service game (missed our first three serves) the Comets missed only 5 others the entire evening. Hutchins was the leader in the serving category going 11 for 12 with an ace. LaBelle was 10 for 11 with an ace and Hannah Branon went 7 for 7.
Labelle, Walent, and Preseau combined for 7 kills.
The Comets will travel to Mt. Mansfield next Wednesday
