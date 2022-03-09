The Collins Perley Figure Skating Club recognized this year’s graduating seniors. The skaters share some of their thoughts about the program and the memories they’ll cherish.
Coach Rhonda Somers-Fletcher spoke of the graduates: “Each member has been such a please to have as skaters and an absolute joy. They will all be missed.”
In their own words
Marley Ackley: I'm a high school senior at Milton High School, and I've been involved in the Collins Perley Skating Program for about ten years as a skater and a coach. I've been so glad to be helping out with the program and encouraging these skaters to improve. My goals for the future are to attend college and major in pre-medical, and then move on to medical school.
Sarah Colony: I've been a Collins Perley Figure Skating club member for 12 years. My favorite memory of skating is when we did a performance to Thriller by Michael Jackson. I attend BFA Fairfax, and after I graduate, I will enter college as an Environmental Science major.
Emma Keelty: I've been skating with the Collins Perly Figure Skating Club since I was six years old. One of my favorite memories is my first skating show. I skated to "You've Got a Friend in Me" and wore a pink cowgirl hat and a matching tutu. I loved it so much! Another favorite memory skating has given me is being able to skate with my dad, not only in the family part of the show but also on the pond at my house. I'm currently a senior at Enosburg Falls High School. Along with skating, I ski and play varsity softball and soccer. In the fall, I plan on attending college, definitely one with an ice rink. I'm currently undecided about a major, but I look forward to discovering what I will be interested in pursuing.
Michelle Lynch: I've been part of the Collins Perley Figure Skating Club since the 2011-12 season. Out of all the seasons, my favorite memory was performing to "Thriller"; the song and choreography was a lot of fun. This year I'll be graduating from BFA Fairfax and heading to college. After college, I want to travel as much as possible through the U.S., Iceland, and all across Europe. I'd like to attain remote/online employment in the art world that allows me to travel and work.
Elio Haag: Elio is a senior at BFA St. Albans. They have been skating with the Collins Perley Figure Skating Club for 10 consecutive years. They have accumulated many beautiful memories during this time. Their favorites being early morning trio rehearsals, executing their first sit spin, and synchro skating with coaches Erin and Heather. Elio will attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston this fall to pursue a career in music. Figure skating has shaped Elio into the person they are today, and they hope to continue skating in college and into adulthood.
