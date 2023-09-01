The Collins Perley Figure Skating Club Board of Directors and coaches are excited and ready to begin our 28th Season. Students work on skills established by the USFSA Learn to Skate/Basic Skills curriculum in a group class structure where they are categorized not by age, rather based upon their individual skill levels.
Registration is now open, with limited space available on each day. Pease note, some days and times may vary during the season.
½ HOUR BEGINNER 3 – 5 YEAR OLDS TUESDAY 6:00PM – 6:30PM
½ HOUR POWER SKATE/DRILLS – TUESDAY 6:00-6:30PM MUST BE AT A BASIC 5 LEVEL
1 HOUR GROUP LESSON – ALL LEVELS – TUESDAY 6:30PM – 7:30PM
1 HOUR GROUP LESSON – ALL LEVELS – SATURDAY 9:30AM – 10:30AM
ENROLLMENT FEES
1 HOUR GROUP LESSON $300.00 PER STUDENT per session
½ HOUR GROUP LESSON (3-5 years) $180.00 PER STUDENT
½ HOUR POWER SKATE/DRILLS $ 75.00 PER STUDENT
