The BFA-Fairfax girls basketball team wrapped up their season with an unfortunate loss in the opening round to the Vergennes Commodores by a score 54-34. The Commodores (No. 9) jumped to an early 14-4 lead over the Bullets (No. 8) by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Fairfax responded to the deficit with their best quarter of the game, outscoring Vergennes 14-12. The cushion the Commodores had built in the first quarter proved to be too much to overcome for BFA however, and Vergennes took a 26-18 lead into the locker room. From there the Commodores took full control of the game, outscoring the Bullets 28-16 to secure to win.
Following the game, Bullets Coach Lee Tourville spoke to the effort put out on the court by his team, and gave credit to a tough opponent in Vergennes.
“The only thing I can say is I’m proud of them,” commented Tourville. “Right to the end, they never quit. I told them, ‘most teams would have quit when they’re twenty points down’ and this team just fought right to the end. Hats off to Vergennes, they came in here, they had a game plan, they executed it, and they got what they came for; that was a win. They had the answer for everything we were trying to do.
Tourville also took a moment to reflect on the season and the group of girls that made up the BFA-Fairfax squad this year.
“I want to start with my seniors,” said Tourville. “I had two girls come back that didn’t even play last year with everything going on. They came back and they gave it everything. I mean, it was so nice to see all the four of our seniors. Hazel! She’s a scoring machine, a blocking machine; she does everything on the floor for us.
“What I love about this team is that they are so tight as a group. We did not have any issues this whole season. They were right together from beginning to end and as a coach I take that as a win. These kids are awesome and I love them.
Gabby Jones led the Bullets scoring with 12 points, Taylor Duquette put up 7, and Hazel Albee notched 6. Bridgett Dunn added a pair of baskets, Anna Villeneuve sunk a 3 pointer and Forest Skillman wrapped up the Bullets’ scoring with 2 points.
