ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites earned a 61-48 win in an offensive battle with the MMU Cougars on Tuesday, Jan. 26. With the victory BFA improved to a 6-2 record on the season.
MMU opened the scoring for an early two point lead, but BFA mounted a quick response with senior Justin Brown tying the game just 30 seconds later. It was the last time the Cougars would hold a lead in the game.
In the final seconds of the first half, Liam Howrigan sent stretch pass to Noah Earl who received and shot the ball while in mid-air for a buzzer beater. The play punctuated a strong 36-18 first half for the Bobwhites.
BFA’s crowd continued to have plenty to cheer about as the Bobwhites came out of the the halftime break with their strongest offensive quarter. MMU’s fouls caught up to them in the third and BFA made them pay for it, going 7/9 from the free throw line. Back-to-back late 3 pointers from Howrigan and Thomas Demar capped off the quarter for BFA.
The Bobwhites and Cougars split the final quarter with 16 points apiece. Despite the strong offensive play, BFA was allowing MMU breaks defensively. Given the openings MMU’s shooters were able to drain five 3-pointers in the second half, three of which came in the fourth quarter.
Bobwhites’ head coach Tristan Menard was happy to see his team reach the 60-point mark, but hopes the game against MMU will refocus BFA’s defense heading into a tough match-up against Rice on Friday.
“That was the scrappiest team I think we’ve seen,” said Menard. “I didn’t expect them to play zone as much as they did early. Once we got in a groove a little bit and figured it out we were okay. Defense was sloppy tonight. Coming off a couple wins I think we just lost a little focus. It’s a win, but hopefully it knocks us back into focus a bit.”
When it came to the offense, BFA saw a balanced scoring effort throughout the line-up. There were eight contributors on the scoresheet for BFA, and six Bobwhites registered seven or more points on the night.
“I like it that way,” said Menard on the balanced scoring. “I think any given night we have five or six guys that can step up and lead us in scoring. That’s going to be important down the stretch.”
BFA’s scoring was lead by Noah Earl and Charlie Yates with 12 points each, followed by Thomas Demar with 9. Seth Richards and Justin Brown both had 8 point nights, Liam Howrigan put up 7, Conner Leach 3, and Will Hughes wrapped up the Bobwhites scoring with 2.
