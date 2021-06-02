BFA St. Albans lax falls to Rutland in final minutes of D1 playdown game
BFA St. Albans 12 at Rutland 13
BFA Offense: Noah Earl, 4 goals and 1 assist; Ezra Lanfear, 2 goals and 2 assists; Camden Johnson, Sean Beauregard, and Andrew Koval each had one goal; Sylas Trask one goal and one assist; Ethan Audy, two goals and one assist, and Michel Telfer had three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.