Michael Beniash sent these beautiful shots showcasing the high effort our Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans Comets brought to the field in this weekend's game against the St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers earned the 2-0 win a home.
Thank you, Michael, for sending these along! Want to see more of Michael's incredible work? Check out his work on Instagram @michaelbeniash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.