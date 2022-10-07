The game between the BFA-Fairfax Bullets and the Oxbow Olympians on Friday, Oct. 7, was a defense-dominated match from the kickoff. BFA-Fairfax limited their opponents to a single shot on goal for the entire contest while missing numerous opportunities on the offensive side of the ball in the first half. The game was scoreless at the break.
Emma Spiller broke the scoring drought for BFA-Fairfax in the second half on an Ava Ardovino cross inside the six-yard box. Moments later, Reagan Decker doubled BFA-Fairfax’s lead with an unassisted goal that hit the underside of the crossbar and ricocheted into the back of the net.
Next up for the Lady Bullets is Lamoille on Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. in Fairfax.
