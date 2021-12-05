This fall, BFA Fairfax head coach Dave Demar will be welcoming five players back to the Bullets' boys varsity basketball team: seniors Riley Greene, Kaden Labor, Lane Stygles, junior Evan Fletcher, and sophomore Reed Stygles.
They'll also be adding a solid group of juniors, Burton Brown, Luca Chayer, Bryce Fontaine, Jackson Wimette, and a talented freshman in Rowan Albee. Senior Richard Bidwell has been with the program for four years.
Demar spoke of the welcome return of a full basketball season. "It's going to be great to have a somewhat normal season this year. Instead of trying to figure things out in seven games, we have 20," said Demar.
"It will also give us time to find the chemistry we need because this is such a new team. I really like what I see in practices so far; the kids are working really hard and having fun."
Demar also spoke of the good things he's seen in the first week of practice, "Our leadership this year is going to come from many players, and not just on the court," said Demar.
"They excel in several other sports and, most notably, in the classroom. I love being around smart coaches and players. I am lucky to have both. I expect our style will be up tempo, working hard, and sharing the ball."
The advice from the Bullets' coaching staff was wise and straightforward. "Our message to the boys this year will be, work hard, be prepared, have no regrets, and most importantly have fun because you don't really know when it's going to end," said Demar.
"I'm really looking forward to coaching this group of boys this year. They're smart, work hard, and enjoy each other. That makes it fun to be on the court again. This group will do great things!"
