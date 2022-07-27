810champs.jpg

The 8/10 Champlain softball team waves to their fans and families after securing the Vermont Little League State Championship on July 20.

 Morgan Rivers

The 8/10 Champlain softball team will hit the road on Saturday on their way to Mountaintop, PA, for the 2022 8/10 Little League Regional Tournament. Champlain will play their first game of the double elimination tournament on Monday, August 1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation