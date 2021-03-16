The 37th Rotary All-Star Classic won't be played due to Covid concerns, but several Franklin County hockey players made the 2021 roster. With help from Vermont high school hockey coaches, the Rotary Team roster was created, and while these athletes won't play a game this year, they will get the recognition they deserve for their years of hard work! Congratulations to each athlete.
We appreciate the effort you've put in for so many years, and we especially appreciate that you made the commitment to play this year with all the uncertainty and changes that the first winter Covid season entailed.
Austin Team Defense:
Chiara Skeels- BFA St. Albans
Goalie: Macie Bouissonneault
Harris Team Offense:
Breezy Parent - MVU
Lora Fresn - MVU
Bethie Laroche - MVU
Harris Team Defense:
Abby Bessette - MVU
Goalie:
Maddi Conley - MVU
