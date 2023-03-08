Boys-Rotary-Header.jpg

The 37th Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex, VT. Men and women in their senior years are selected from high schools across Vermont to participate in this event. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the men’s game will commence at 6 p.m.

Austin Conference All-Stars 

Head Coach: Ben Roberts – Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

Forwards

Player             Jersey    School

Liam Wood         2             Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

Corbin Schreindorfer 4        Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

Andrew Forcier 6                Essex High School

Gavin Blondin 8                 Essex High School

Brendan DuBray 10            Essex High School

Connor Kelley 12             Essex High School

Graham Seidner 14             Rutland High School

Will Hershberg 16            South Burlington High School

Reese Thayer 18            Spaulding High School

Brendan Tedeschi 40          U-32 High School

Lance Starr 22              U-32 High School

Hazen Stoufer 24           U-32 High School

Defense

Ethan Audy 26      Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

Cam Johnson 28           Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans

Adam Murnaghan 32            Burr & Burton Academy

Keegan Latulippe 42             Essex High School

Ben Peake 36             Essex High School

Trevor Arsenault 38               Spaulding High School

Shane Starr 40            U-32 High School

Goalies

Ian Boutin 31                  Essex High School

Ian Longfellow 30              Spaulding High School

Duncan Mathies 1           U-32 High School

Harris Conference All-Stars

Head Coach: J.P. Benoit – Champlain Valley Union High School

Forwards

Player  Jersey  Number    School

Cannon Poulin 2               Burlington High School

Cooper Blondin 4              Colchester High School

Kaleb McKinlay 6            Colchester High School

Devon Fay 8                      Champlain Valley Union High School

Ozzy Defelice 10                Hartford High School

Blaine Gouer 12               Hartford High School

James McReynolds 44      Hartford High School

Alex Brown 16             Mount Mansfield Union High School

Alec Spensley 18              Mount Mansfield Union High School

Matt Senesac 20              Rice Memorial High School

Caden Fischer 22             Rice Memorial High School

Woody Reichelt 24             Stowe High School

Defense

Evan Baird 26        Colchester High School

Connor Tierney 28     Hartford High School

Caleb Barnier 32             Milton High School

Cadden LaPlant 34        Missisquoi Valley Union High School

Sam Molson 36        Mount Mansfield Union High School

Ray Chamberland 38         Mount Mansfield Union High School

Jack Strong 40           Rice Memorial High School

Goalies

Andrew Libby 31     Rice Memorial High School

Jason Douglas 30     Champlain Valley Union High School

Declan Heney 1    Mount Mansfield Union High School

Selected, but unable to play

Joseph Barwood, Forward – Hartford High School

