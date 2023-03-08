The 37th Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex, VT. Men and women in their senior years are selected from high schools across Vermont to participate in this event. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the men’s game will commence at 6 p.m.
Austin Conference All-Stars
Head Coach: Ben Roberts – Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans
Forwards
Player Jersey School
Liam Wood 2 Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans
Corbin Schreindorfer 4 Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans
Andrew Forcier 6 Essex High School
Gavin Blondin 8 Essex High School
Brendan DuBray 10 Essex High School
Connor Kelley 12 Essex High School
Graham Seidner 14 Rutland High School
Will Hershberg 16 South Burlington High School
Reese Thayer 18 Spaulding High School
Brendan Tedeschi 40 U-32 High School
Lance Starr 22 U-32 High School
Hazen Stoufer 24 U-32 High School
Defense
Ethan Audy 26 Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans
Cam Johnson 28 Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans
Adam Murnaghan 32 Burr & Burton Academy
Keegan Latulippe 42 Essex High School
Ben Peake 36 Essex High School
Trevor Arsenault 38 Spaulding High School
Shane Starr 40 U-32 High School
Goalies
Ian Boutin 31 Essex High School
Ian Longfellow 30 Spaulding High School
Duncan Mathies 1 U-32 High School
Harris Conference All-Stars
Head Coach: J.P. Benoit – Champlain Valley Union High School
Forwards
Player Jersey Number School
Cannon Poulin 2 Burlington High School
Cooper Blondin 4 Colchester High School
Kaleb McKinlay 6 Colchester High School
Devon Fay 8 Champlain Valley Union High School
Ozzy Defelice 10 Hartford High School
Blaine Gouer 12 Hartford High School
James McReynolds 44 Hartford High School
Alex Brown 16 Mount Mansfield Union High School
Alec Spensley 18 Mount Mansfield Union High School
Matt Senesac 20 Rice Memorial High School
Caden Fischer 22 Rice Memorial High School
Woody Reichelt 24 Stowe High School
Defense
Evan Baird 26 Colchester High School
Connor Tierney 28 Hartford High School
Caleb Barnier 32 Milton High School
Cadden LaPlant 34 Missisquoi Valley Union High School
Sam Molson 36 Mount Mansfield Union High School
Ray Chamberland 38 Mount Mansfield Union High School
Jack Strong 40 Rice Memorial High School
Goalies
Andrew Libby 31 Rice Memorial High School
Jason Douglas 30 Champlain Valley Union High School
Declan Heney 1 Mount Mansfield Union High School
Selected, but unable to play
Joseph Barwood, Forward – Hartford High School
