The 36th Rotary Key Bank All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex, VT.
Comet skaters Reese Clayton, Faith Reed, Elizabeth Couture, Sophie Zemianek, and Rachel Needleman will represent BFA St. Albans. Bobwhite players Matt Merrill, Collin Audy, Levi Webb, Mike Telfer, Sean Beauregard, and Aiden Savoy will skate for BFA St. Albans.
Haley Stefaniak will represent Missisquoi Valley Union. Naomi Edele was selected but was unable to attend. Teddy Munson of BFA Fairfax will play for Milton.
Former MVU Thunderbird and U32 assistant coach Amanda Conger will head coach the women's Austin Conference.
Athletes are selected from high schools across Vermont to participate in this event. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 pm, and the men’s game will commence at 6 pm.
Need to know: Tickets are $10 per person for admission to both games and can be purchased online at:
https://www.crsadmin.com/EventPortal/Registrations/PublicFill/EventPublicFill.aspx?evtid=8725ec29-3fee-4fc1-b51f-329a10ab237a
All proceeds from this event are donated to charity by the Essex Rotary Club. Please contact Jason Ruwet at 802-876-7147 for more information.
Women's rosters
Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic
Austin Conference: Women’s Roster
Head Coach: Amanda Conger – U-32
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#3 Reese Clayton BFA St. Albans
#5 Faith Reed BFA St. Albans
#7 Elizabeth Couture BFA St. Albans
#9 Jenna Powers Brattleboro
#11 Sophia Mikijaniec Brattleboro
#13 Julianna Miskovich Brattleboro
#15 Mershon Sky Burlington
#17 Sabina Brochu Champlain Valley Union
#19 Clara Andre Kingdom Blades
#21 Avery Gale Middlebury
#23 Morgan Ribolini U-32
#25 Allie Guthrie U-32
Defense
#27 Sophie Zemianek BFA St. Albans
#29 Rachel Needleman BFA St. Albans
#35 Paige Moody Burlington
#37 Grace Bazin Hartford
#39 Nora Knudsen Hartford
#41 Anna West Mount Mansfield Union
Goalies
#30 Olivia Dallamura * Colchester
#31 Grace Ferguson * Champlain Valley Union
*Player is a Junior
Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic
Harris Conference: Women’s Roster
Head Coach: Courtney Barrett – South Burlington
Assistant Coaches: Julia Hudson (South Burlington) and Katherine Pate (Rutland)
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#3 Lauren Barrows Burr & Burton Academy
#5 Ella Gibbs Essex
#7 Nielsa Maddalena Essex
#9 Ada-Grace Perry Burr & Burton Academy
#11 Katie Craig Rice Memorial
#13 Caroline Banks Rice Memorial
#15 Izzy Crossman Rutland
#17 Hope Brunet South Burlington
#19 Sofie Richland South Burlington
#21 Bria Dill Spaulding
#23 Emily Morris Spaulding
#25 Sofia Yates Woodstock
Defense
#27 Ashley Stempek Essex
#29 Haley Stefaniak MVU
#35 Emma Schaarschmidt Rice Memorial
#37 Elise Lidstone Rutland
#39 Zoe Tewksbury Spaulding
#41 Skylar Haley Woodstock
Goalies
#1 Kelsan Carter* Essex
#30 Mattie Cetin* Spaulding
*Player is a Junior
** Selected by unable to play – Naomi Edele, MVU (Forward)
Men's rosters
Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic
Harris Conference Men’s Roster
Head Coach: Bryant Perry (Milton)
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#2 Will Taggard Brattleboro
#4 Matt Grabher Burr and Burton Academy
#6 Karter Noyes Burr and Burton Academy
#8 Alex Rublee Colchester
#10 Liam Evarts Colchester
#12 Justin Prim Essex
#14 Tobey Cram Essex
#16 Matt Cincotta Essex
#18 Trenton Sisters Essex
#20 Cameron Fougere Milton
#22 Brandon Mitchell Milton
#24 Evan Kurash Woodstock
Defense
#26 Emmett Edwards Burr and Burton Academy
#28 Braeden Hemenway Essex
#32 Harrison Wheeler Mount Mansfield Union
#34 Tyson Sylvia Harwood
#36 Cooper Goodrich Milton
#38 Logan Amell Northfield
Goalies
#30 Max Foster Essex
#1 Teddy Munson Milton
#31 Keaton Piconi Woodstock
*Selected but unable to play – Ryan Dousevicz, Colchester (Defense)
Jacob Green, Harwood (Defense)
Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic
Austin Conference Men’s Roster
Head Coach: J.P. Benoit (Champlain Valley Union)
Forwards
Jersey # Player School
#2 Matt Merrill BFA St. Albans
#4 Collin Audy BFA St. Albans
#6 Levi Webb BFA St. Albans
#8 Sean Beauregard BFA St. Albans
#10 Aiden Savoy BFA St. Albans
#12 Angelos Carroll Champlain Valley Union
#14 Aidan Boonyaharn Hartford
#16 Mason Otis Spaulding
#18 Jack Senecal Mount Mansfield Union
#20 Garrett Micciche Rice Memorial
#22 Jamison Mast Spaulding
#24 Jameson Solomon Spaulding
#26 Brady Lamberti Spaulding
Defense
#28 Simon Spaulding Hartford
#32 DaeHan McHugh Rice Memorial
#34 Jackman Hickey Rice Memorial
#36 John Malnati Spaulding
#38 Joey Niemo Middlebury
#40 Shane Burke South Burlington
Goalies
#1 Mike Telfer BFA St. Albans
#31 Jack Averill Champlain Valley Union
#30 Eddie Hodde Middlebury
*Selected but unable to play – Aiden Hale, Lyndon Institute (Forward)
Nick Matteis, Lyndon Institute (Forward)
