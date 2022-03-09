The 36th Rotary Bank All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex, VT.
Comet skaters Reese Clayton, Faith Reed, Elizabeth Couture, Sophie Zemianek, and Rachel Needleman will represent BFA St. Albans. Bobwhite players Matt Merrill, Collin Audy, Levi Webb, Mike Telfer, Sean Beauregard, and Aiden Savoy will skate for BFA St. Albans.
Haley Stefaniak will represent Missisquoi Valley Union. Naomi Edele was selected but was unable to attend. Teddy Munson of BFA Fairfax will play for Milton.
Former MVU Thunderbird and U32 assistant coach Amanda Conger will head coach the women's Austin Conference.
Athletes are selected from high schools across Vermont to participate in this event. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 pm, and the men’s game will commence at 6 pm.
Need to know: Tickets are $10 per person for admission to both games and can be purchased online at:
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15
inches possible except 5 to 10 inches possible across portions
of eastern Windsor and Orange Counties. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern
Vermont and northern New York.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will overspread the region late
Friday night into early Saturday morning. Periods of moderate to
heavy snow will develop by late Saturday morning and continue
through Saturday afternoon with snowfall rates in excess of 1
inch per hour possible. A mix of rain and snow will be seen
across the Connecticut River Valley Saturday morning before
switching over to all snow Saturday afternoon. Snowfall will
taper off Saturday night with gusty northwest winds between 25
and 40 mph developing Saturday night. This could lead to blowing
snow which could significantly reduce visibility across the
region. These winds will weaken through the morning hours on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.