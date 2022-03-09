BFA Boys Hockey vs South Burlington 2022-47.jpg

Mike Telfer, photographed above, is one of several Franklin County hockey players selected to play in the 36th Rotary All-Star Classic on March 19 in Essex. 

 Adam Laroche

The 36th Rotary Bank All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex, VT.

Comet skaters Reese Clayton, Faith Reed, Elizabeth Couture, Sophie Zemianek, and Rachel Needleman will represent BFA St. Albans. Bobwhite players Matt Merrill, Collin Audy, Levi Webb, Mike Telfer, Sean Beauregard, and Aiden Savoy will skate for BFA St. Albans.

Haley Stefaniak will represent Missisquoi Valley Union. Naomi Edele was selected but was unable to attend. Teddy Munson of BFA Fairfax will play for Milton.

Former MVU Thunderbird and U32 assistant coach Amanda Conger will head coach the women's Austin Conference. 

Athletes are selected from high schools across Vermont to participate in this event. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 pm, and the men’s game will commence at 6 pm.

Need to know: Tickets are $10 per person for admission to both games and can be purchased online at:

https://www.crsadmin.com/EventPortal/Registrations/PublicFill/EventPublicFill.aspx?evtid=8725ec29-3fee-4fc1-b51f-329a10ab237a

All proceeds from this event are donated to charity by the Essex Rotary Club. Please contact Jason Ruwet at 802-876-7147 for more information.

