Vermont’s top senior football players will compete in the 2021 North-South Senior All-Star football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Castleton University. This year, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax/Lamoille head coach Craig Sleeman will be at the helm of the North Team. James Hill of the Fair Haven Slaters will coach the South Team.
The South won the last meeting in 2019, 40-7, at Dave Wolk Stadium, its first win since 2015, but the North leads the all-time series 11-8.
The North roster: Nick Bidwell, Ryan Goodman, Brody Hamel and Kenny Salls of BFA Fairfax-Lamoille; Justin Brown, Cole Montagne* and Dakota Wry of BFA St. Albans; Taylen Bennett, Cam Benoit, and Amari Fraser of Burlington-South Burlington; Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll, Haden Hilgerdt, Henry Kramer and Ryan Walker of Champlain Valley; Alex Rublee and Ben Knapp of Colchester; Sebastian Coppolla, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root and Ben Serrantanio of Essex; Trevor Lussier and Victor Richardy of Lyndon; Chaz Larivee and Colin Mathis of Milton; Harley Vorse of Missisquoi Valley; Adam Mansfield, Carmelo Miceli and Ryan Stoddard of Mount Abraham; Gabe Baron and Carson Holloway of Mount Mansfield; Garrett Heath of North Country; Maxime Makuza and Kadin McConinck of Rice Memorial; Colton Perkins and Andrew Trottier of Spaulding; Sam Begin, Anthony Briggs, Karson Clark and Jacob Silver of St. Johnsbury; Henry Beling, Cameron Comstock and Charles Haynes of Union-32.
The South roster: Patrick Barbour, Harrison Gleim, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier and Jon Terry of Bellows Falls; Calvin Gould, Tyler McNary and Aaron Petrie of Brattleboro; Will Addington, David Keyes and Warren McIntyre of Burr & Burton; Josh Williams and Luke Williams of Fair Haven; Harry Gaudet, Brandon Potter, Tarin Prior, Jacob Seaver, Devon Sinclair and Colin Vielleux of Hartford; Nick Austin-Neil, Nikolai Luksch, Matt Kiernan and Sam Warren of Middlebury; Connor Lopiccolo of Mill River; Kaleb Carpenter, Hayden Gaudette, Andrew Gilbert, Austin Grogan and Danyal Khan of Mount Anthony; Brady Diaz and Dylan Stevens-Clark of Otter Valley; Greg Tilton of Oxbow; Colby Hutchins of Poultney; Jack Coughlin, Trey Davine, Ben Parker and Slade Postemski of Rutland; Sam Presch and Caleb Roby of Springfield; Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld and Ben Gilbert of Windsor; Robbie Macri and Corey White of Woodstock.
*injured, may not play; Note: names/spellings provided by coaches selection committee
