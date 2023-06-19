Eno-lake.jpg

Left to right: Gabby Spaulding, Camryn Benoit, and Erica Goodhue were all named Frist-Team All Lake for 2023. 

First Team

Pitcher

Eve McCormick, Mt. Abraham

Grace Williams, Milton 

Catcher

Gabi LaFreniere, Mt. Abraham

First Base

Erica Goodhue, Enosburg

Second Base

Dakota Larocque, Mt. Abraham

Shortstop

Lucy Parker, Mt. Abraham

Third Base

Camryn Benoit, Enosburg

Utility

Payton Vincent, Mt. Abraham

Ooutfied

Madelyn Hayde, Mt. Abraham

Jojo Toy, Mt. Abraham

Gabrirelle Spaulding, Ensoburg

Second Team

Pitcher 

Savamah Blaise, Vergennes

Makenna Lovelette, Enosburg

Catcher

Sienna Rubright, Middlebury

First Base

Becky Penney, Rice

Second Base

Gabby Allbee, Rice

Shortstop

Lilly Robtoy, Enosburg

Third Base

Abba Parker, Mt. Abraham

Utility

Emma Deering, Middlebury

Ooutfield

Patty McNerney, Mt. Abraham

Makayla Perry, Rice

Rory Schreindorfer, Enosburg

Honorable Mention

ENOSBURG: Cassidy Blaney, Anabelle Elwood, Addison Longe, and Gretechen Stiebris. MIDDLEBURY: Meredith Cameron and Lilly Dame. MILTON: Abby Farrar, Jessica Hensley and Cianna Thomasi. MT. ABRAHAM: Bri Preston and Gen Forand.  RICE: Alayna Haverluk, March Lumbra, Bella Messineo, Lynsey Nagle, Maddie Ryley, and Finley Strong. VERGENNES: Samanthan Hallock, Katlyn LaBerge, and Jasmine Little. 

