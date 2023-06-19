First Team
Pitcher
Eve McCormick, Mt. Abraham
Grace Williams, Milton
Catcher
Gabi LaFreniere, Mt. Abraham
First Base
Erica Goodhue, Enosburg
Second Base
Dakota Larocque, Mt. Abraham
Shortstop
Lucy Parker, Mt. Abraham
Third Base
Camryn Benoit, Enosburg
Utility
Payton Vincent, Mt. Abraham
Ooutfied
Madelyn Hayde, Mt. Abraham
Jojo Toy, Mt. Abraham
Gabrirelle Spaulding, Ensoburg
Second Team
Pitcher
Savamah Blaise, Vergennes
Makenna Lovelette, Enosburg
Catcher
Sienna Rubright, Middlebury
First Base
Becky Penney, Rice
Second Base
Gabby Allbee, Rice
Shortstop
Lilly Robtoy, Enosburg
Third Base
Abba Parker, Mt. Abraham
Utility
Emma Deering, Middlebury
Ooutfield
Patty McNerney, Mt. Abraham
Makayla Perry, Rice
Rory Schreindorfer, Enosburg
Honorable Mention
ENOSBURG: Cassidy Blaney, Anabelle Elwood, Addison Longe, and Gretechen Stiebris. MIDDLEBURY: Meredith Cameron and Lilly Dame. MILTON: Abby Farrar, Jessica Hensley and Cianna Thomasi. MT. ABRAHAM: Bri Preston and Gen Forand. RICE: Alayna Haverluk, March Lumbra, Bella Messineo, Lynsey Nagle, Maddie Ryley, and Finley Strong. VERGENNES: Samanthan Hallock, Katlyn LaBerge, and Jasmine Little.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.