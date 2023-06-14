Pitcher

First Team: Kyra Nelson - Blue Mountain, Talia McCray - Richford

Second Team: Anna Villeneuve - BFA Fairfax, Kaylee Hamlett - Blue Mountain

Honorable Mention: Madison Duke - CCSU, Savanah Boyce - Craftsbury

Catcher

First Team: Lauren Joy - Blue Mountain, Mikayla Chagnon - Richford

Second Team: Peyton Niles - BFA Fairfax, Aleacya Moshinskie - CCSU

Honorable Mention: Sadie Skorstad - Craftsbury, Abi Day - Northfield

DSC_7038.jpg

Ella Drury (20)

First Base

First Team: Ella Drury - BFA Fairfax, Felicity Sulham - Blue Mountain

Second Team: Hannah Haverick - CCSU, Paige Dwinell - Williamstown

Honorable Mention: Ella Gillespie - Craftsbury, Haley Michaud - Peoples

_MJH1297.jpg

Ella Chagnon

Second Base

First Team: Ella Chagnon - Richford, Jade Lamarre - Blue Mountain

Second Team: Abigail Langlois - BFA Fairfax, Courtney Townsend - Williamstown

Honorable Mention: Aydyn Paige - CCSU, Ade Gillespie - Craftsbury

Third Base

First Team: Melissa Hall - BFA Fairfax, Kaylee Hamlett - Blue Mountain

Second Team: Kyra Nelson - Blue Mountain, Alana Ulrich - Craftsbury

Honorable Mention: Kendall Hale - CCSU, Melody Tracy - Richford

_MJH1145.jpg

Kyrielle Deuso

Shortstop

First Team: Karli Blood - Blue Mountain, Kyrielle Deuso - Richford

Second Team: Kim DeBona - CCSU, Jessalynn Gravel - Craftsbury

Outfield

First Team: Jaiden Thweatt - BFA Fairfax, Gabrielle Houghton - Blue Mountain, Ida Astick - CCSU, Vanessa Cunningham - Richford

Second Team: Phoebe Crocker - CCSU, Sophi Mancini - CCSU, Haley Smith - Craftsbury

Honorable Mention: Faith Benjamin - BFA Fairfax

DSC02612.jpg

Jaiden Thweatt

Utility Player

First Team: Felicity Sulham - Blue Mountain, Maddie Smith - Richford

Second Team: Ariana Vandyk - Craftsbury

Honorable Mention: Halle Rocheleau - BFA Fairfax

