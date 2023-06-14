Pitcher
First Team: Kyra Nelson - Blue Mountain, Talia McCray - Richford
Second Team: Anna Villeneuve - BFA Fairfax, Kaylee Hamlett - Blue Mountain
Honorable Mention: Madison Duke - CCSU, Savanah Boyce - Craftsbury
Catcher
First Team: Lauren Joy - Blue Mountain, Mikayla Chagnon - Richford
Second Team: Peyton Niles - BFA Fairfax, Aleacya Moshinskie - CCSU
Honorable Mention: Sadie Skorstad - Craftsbury, Abi Day - Northfield
First Base
First Team: Ella Drury - BFA Fairfax, Felicity Sulham - Blue Mountain
Second Team: Hannah Haverick - CCSU, Paige Dwinell - Williamstown
Honorable Mention: Ella Gillespie - Craftsbury, Haley Michaud - Peoples
Second Base
First Team: Ella Chagnon - Richford, Jade Lamarre - Blue Mountain
Second Team: Abigail Langlois - BFA Fairfax, Courtney Townsend - Williamstown
Honorable Mention: Aydyn Paige - CCSU, Ade Gillespie - Craftsbury
Third Base
First Team: Melissa Hall - BFA Fairfax, Kaylee Hamlett - Blue Mountain
Second Team: Kyra Nelson - Blue Mountain, Alana Ulrich - Craftsbury
Honorable Mention: Kendall Hale - CCSU, Melody Tracy - Richford
Shortstop
First Team: Karli Blood - Blue Mountain, Kyrielle Deuso - Richford
Second Team: Kim DeBona - CCSU, Jessalynn Gravel - Craftsbury
Outfield
First Team: Jaiden Thweatt - BFA Fairfax, Gabrielle Houghton - Blue Mountain, Ida Astick - CCSU, Vanessa Cunningham - Richford
Second Team: Phoebe Crocker - CCSU, Sophi Mancini - CCSU, Haley Smith - Craftsbury
Honorable Mention: Faith Benjamin - BFA Fairfax
Utility Player
First Team: Felicity Sulham - Blue Mountain, Maddie Smith - Richford
Second Team: Ariana Vandyk - Craftsbury
Honorable Mention: Halle Rocheleau - BFA Fairfax
