2023 All-Lake Awards
Congratulations to all the athletes named to All-Lake teams, and a special congratulations to the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds on the League Championship and MVU coach Roy Sargent on being named Coach of the Year!
League champion: Missisquoi Valley Union (9-1 Lake, 15-1 overall)
Player of the Year: Evan Gorton ’23 (OF) - (Milton)
Coach of the Year: Roy Sargent (Missisquoi Valley Union)
All-Lake
Enosburg
Peter Stiebris ‘24 (OF, P)
Danny Antillon ‘23 (OF)
Keegan Cousineau ‘25 (IF)
Middlebury
Carter Paquette (C)
Alex Sperry (OF)
Cole Warren (IF / C)
Timothy Whitney (P / SS)
Milton
Hunter McCellan ‘23 (IF)
Nate Pepin ‘23 (OF / P)
Carter Abell ‘24 (P / C)
Missisquoi Valley Union
JJ Beauregard ‘23 (OF)
Garrett Fregeau ‘23 (IF)
Gavin Nichols ‘25 (C)
Eli Calhoun ‘23 (P)
Parker Hakey ‘25 (P / IF)
Tabor Rich ‘25 (IF / P)
Mount Abraham
Gus Hill (IF / P)
Tanner Castillo (OF)
Chance Denecker (OF)
Vergennes
Elijah Duprey ‘23 ( C )
Eyon Tembreull ‘24 (IF)
Gabe Scribner ‘25 (OF)
Peyton Paquette ‘23 (P)
Honorable Mention
Enosburg
Noah Keelty ‘25 ( C )
Grady Gervais ‘26 (P / IF)
Middlebury
Tucker Moter (IF / P)
Milton
Aidan Greenfield ‘24 (IF)
Colin Eaton ‘24 (IF)
Mount Abraham
Caleb Russell (DH / P)
Aricin Griffin (IF / OF / P)
Vergennes
Nate Muzzy ‘23 (OF)
Tyler Kimball ‘24 (P / OF)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.