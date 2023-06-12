2023 All-Lake Awards 

Congratulations to all the athletes named to All-Lake teams, and a special congratulations to the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds on the League Championship and MVU coach Roy Sargent on being named Coach of the Year! 

League champion: Missisquoi Valley Union (9-1 Lake, 15-1 overall)

Player of the Year: Evan Gorton ’23 (OF) - (Milton)

Coach of the Year: Roy Sargent (Missisquoi Valley Union)

All-Lake

Enosburg 

Peter Stiebris ‘24 (OF, P)

Danny Antillon ‘23 (OF)

Keegan Cousineau ‘25 (IF)

Middlebury

Carter Paquette (C)

Alex Sperry (OF)

Cole Warren (IF / C)

Timothy Whitney (P / SS)

Milton 

Hunter McCellan ‘23 (IF)

Nate Pepin ‘23 (OF / P)

Carter Abell ‘24 (P / C)

Missisquoi Valley Union 

JJ Beauregard ‘23 (OF)

Garrett Fregeau ‘23 (IF)

Gavin Nichols ‘25 (C)

Eli Calhoun ‘23 (P)

Parker Hakey ‘25 (P / IF)

Tabor Rich ‘25 (IF / P)

Mount Abraham 

Gus Hill (IF / P)

Tanner Castillo (OF)

Chance Denecker (OF)

Vergennes 

Elijah Duprey ‘23 ( C )

Eyon Tembreull ‘24 (IF)

Gabe Scribner ‘25 (OF)

Peyton Paquette ‘23 (P)

Honorable Mention

Enosburg 

Noah Keelty ‘25 ( C )

Grady Gervais ‘26 (P / IF)

Middlebury 

Tucker Moter (IF / P)

Milton 

Aidan Greenfield ‘24 (IF)

Colin Eaton ‘24 (IF)

Mount Abraham 

Caleb Russell (DH / P)

Aricin Griffin (IF / OF / P)

Vergennes 

Nate Muzzy ‘23 (OF)

Tyler Kimball ‘24 (P / OF)

