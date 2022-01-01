Champions! The Comets are all smiles at center field after winning the championship game 10-9.
Not even the rain could stop the Comets on Friday afternoon. Senior Loghan Hughes steps around a Bulldog defender to score one of her three goals on Friday.
Can't be stopped! Senior Sophie Zemianek rifles a shot towards Burr and Burton's goal during the finals on Friday afternoon. Zemianek finished the evening with two goals and an assist.
Speed kills. Junior Jodie Gratton cuts to the net en route to scoring her third goal of the game on Friday.
Always in command. Goaltender Ayla Shea keeps the lines of communication open while the Comets defend a Burr and Burton attacker.
Hughes sisters Loghan (left) and Adi (right) pose for a photo with their medals after winning the D1 title.
Vermont state champions! Captains Loghan Hughes, Sophie Zemianek, and Ayla Shea present the state title trophy to the 2022 Comets team.