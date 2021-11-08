It was such a blast to cover a full season of fall sports, and Messenger Sports congratulates all of the athletes selected to the 2021 VSCA All State boys' and girls' teams. Thank you for lighting the field up for us every game--with your skills and your smiles! 

Athletes are listed by name, school, position, division, and graduating class. 

Boys selections

Matt Merrill BFA-St. Albans Forward 1 2022

Luca Chayer BFA-Fairfax 2023 3 Midfield

Reece Decker BFA-Fairfax 2022 3 Midfield

Matt Spiller BFA-Fairfax 2022 3 Midfield

Danny Antillon Enosburg 2023 3 Forward

Ethan Hogaboom Enosburg 2022 3 Back

Foster Hutchins Enosburg 2022 3 Midfield

Ethan Jackson Enosburg 2022 3 GK

Levi Webb Enosburg 2022 3 Forward

Xavier Wood Richford 2022 4 GK 

Girls selections

Jocelyn Chun BFA-St. Albans 2022 1 Midfield

Ava Ardovino BFA-Fairfax 2025 3 Forward

Kali Wooster BFA-Fairfax 2022 3 Back

Emily Adams Enosburg 2022 3 Back

Dana Elkins Enosburg 2022 3

