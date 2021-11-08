It was such a blast to cover a full season of fall sports, and Messenger Sports congratulates all of the athletes selected to the 2021 VSCA All State boys' and girls' teams. Thank you for lighting the field up for us every game--with your skills and your smiles!
Athletes are listed by name, school, position, division, and graduating class.
Boys selections
Matt Merrill BFA-St. Albans Forward 1 2022
Luca Chayer BFA-Fairfax 2023 3 Midfield
Reece Decker BFA-Fairfax 2022 3 Midfield
Matt Spiller BFA-Fairfax 2022 3 Midfield
Danny Antillon Enosburg 2023 3 Forward
Ethan Hogaboom Enosburg 2022 3 Back
Foster Hutchins Enosburg 2022 3 Midfield
Ethan Jackson Enosburg 2022 3 GK
Levi Webb Enosburg 2022 3 Forward
Xavier Wood Richford 2022 4 GK
Girls selections
Jocelyn Chun BFA-St. Albans 2022 1 Midfield
Ava Ardovino BFA-Fairfax 2025 3 Forward
Kali Wooster BFA-Fairfax 2022 3 Back
Emily Adams Enosburg 2022 3 Back
Dana Elkins Enosburg 2022 3
