After a Covid pause in 2020, the annual Vermont Baseball Coaches Association North-South Senior Baseball Classic will be played this Friday, June 18, at Bellows Falls Union High School's Hadley Field in Westminster.
Friday's doubleheader recognizes outstanding senior athletes from throughout Vermont. Four players from Franklin County will represent their high schools on Friday.
North roster: Christian Vallee of BFA St. Albans; Ryan Eaton of Champlain Valley; Colby Fane-Cushing and Jack Talbot of Colchester; Kam Lovelette and Justis Orton of Enosburg; Stefan DiGangi of Essex; Will Michuch and Matt Selby of Lamoille; Patrick Walker of Missisquoi; Marshall Donahue of Montpelier; Colby Lathrop of Mount Abraham; Shreyas Parikh of Mount Mansfield; Cole Tarrant of Rice Memorial; Zach Stabell of Spaulding; and Barrett Barrows, Jarrett Muzzy and Tucker Stearns of Vergennes.
Head coach of the North: Tim Albertson of Champlain Valley, with Tim Root of Essex, Logan Cooke of Montpelier and Troy Busconi of Williamstown serving as assistants.
South roster: Dylan Wright of Arlington; Elliot Graham and Grady Lockerby of Bellows Falls; Brandon Burns and Sam Steinman of Burr & Burton; Jonah Boyea and Matt Haskins, Mill River; Brodie Krawczyk and Ethan LaBatt of Mount Anthony; Alex Polli of Otter Valley; Ryan Alt of Poultney; Ryan Flanders of Rutland; Michael Goodnough of West Rutland; Curtis Barry of White River Valley; and Ethan Lawyer of Windsor.
Head coach of the South: Mike Howe of Otter Valley. He will be assisted by Bob Lockerby of Bellows Falls, Matt McCarthy of Green Mountain along with Arlington assistant Jamie Briggs and Otter Valley assistant Brayden Shannon.
The VBCA thanks Bob Lockerby and Bellows Falls Union High School for hosting this Friday's doubleheader.
Two usual annual VBCA events, the Twin State Baseball Classic senior all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire and the VBCA Junior Showcase and All-Star Game, will return to the diamond in 2022.
