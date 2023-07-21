Who are the 14U Rockets? Our team is coached by two former Rocket players, Liza Smith and Maren McGinn. We’re a fairly young team with only three girls league age 14. We have girls from several local schools including MVU, BFA-St. Albans, BFA-Fairfax, Sheldon, Fairfield, St. Albans and Georgia.
Team goals: In the beginning we set modest goals of a .500 season and winning a game on Sunday. So far, in the two tournaments we entered in Hartford, CT, and Albany, NY, we have exceeded these goals with a 6-2 record and reaching the semifinals in our first tournament.
Team chemistry: This is a great group of girls who have bonded very quickly to form an almost family-like atmosphere. They support each other not only on the field with Rockets but in other events as well. Two young ladies are still playing in Little League and the remaining team players voted to forgo our own team practice so they could attend the District All-Star games in support of their teammates. The parental support has been amazing with many assisting in practices and helping at the tournaments.
As you can see from the players’ comments below we are creating a family atmosphere which will help the girls succeed, not only on the softball field, but elsewhere in life as well.
Rockets players share why they love the Rockets
Jenessa Yates: The Rockets program has been a big part of my life for years now because I have two older sisters (Alexis and Sierra) who both played for a Rockets team over the years; so I’ve grown up around travel ball since before I could even walk. Every year I always look forward to when Rockets start because I get to be with people I wouldn’t normally be with, which has led me to meet new people I never would’ve known before. I also love being able to travel with my teammates because you get to have experiences you would never be able to have with a regular school team. I like being with a group of friends 24/7 at hotels, fields and team dinners; it just makes everyone so happy just to be able to be together.
Avery Guyette: The thing I love most about playing for the Rockets is how close the community is. Our parents and our coaches work to support us by planning team lunches and events. This has brought us closer and is responsible for the way we encourage each other, win or lose. I feel comfortable making mistakes, and effective coaching has motivated me to learn from them. Being a part of the Rockets team has not only made me a better ball player but has also built me long-lasting friendships.
Brooke Pilbin: I really enjoy playing for the Rockets. Everyone is just so supportive and they recognize players not just on their playing ability but also their commitment and sportsmanship to the game and team. We have great coaches who want to make you excel not just in softball but in life as well.
Marah McGinn: I enjoy playing for the Rockets because it’s such a different environment compared to anything I’ve ever done. The competition we face weekly challenges me to become a better and well-rounded softball player. Being on a team with other gifted athletes drives me to be the best version of myself. Lastly, the Rockets have given me some of my best friends and memories for a lifetime.
Jillian Smith: I enjoy being part of the Rockets organization because it has led to new friendships, access to competitive softball, and has taught me even more about being a good teammate. The Rockets expect dedication and hard work, but also want the emphasis to be on fun and development. The coaches, practice and game opportunities, and friendships made have made me a better softball player and person.
Isabella Stuart: Playing for the Rockets has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life. The community that is built around the organization is wonderful. The coaches, owners, parents and players all make the time spent together amazing. I enjoy spending the weekends with my teammates at the ball field. We play some great teams that challenge us physically and mentally, and being on a softball team means you have to trust one another to do their job on the field. Playing for the Rockets gives us the ability to do fun activities and to get to know and trust each other, which helps when playing together. The friendships I’ve made playing for the Rockets will last a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.