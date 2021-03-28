Thank you to our athletes, coaches, parents, bus drivers, school staff, the Vermont Principals Association, Northwest Access-TV, and the entire community for making this winter possible and for doing your best to have a safe, fun, although unpredictable season.
Thank you to Ari Beauregard, Mandy Bouchard, Heather Lovelette, Wynn Paradee, and Robbie Maher for helping us capture the season in photographs, print, and video.
