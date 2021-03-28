Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds Expected This Afternoon... South to southeast winds will continue to increase today, peaking between noon and 4 pm. The winds will then abate through this evening before increasing again overnight. The strongest winds this afternoon will occur along the north and northwest slopes of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains, where brief gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Elsewhere, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected. These strong winds may cause a few tree limbs to come down, which may result in isolated power outages. Remember to never approach a downed power line.