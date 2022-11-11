The Messenger Sports team would like to thank our veterans for their service to our nation; we’d also like to thank those who’ve come back to the county (or moved here) and invested their time into coaching athletes in Franklin County. I’ve had the opportunity to interview coaches and assistant coaches who’ve served, and each time, I’m reminded of the incredible wealth of knowledge and experience each one of them brought back to our community.
Regardless of the capacity in which they served and whether they served in World War II or in a more recent capacity, each one has, from my point of view, come back to instill respect, humility, confidence, the value of teamwork and hard work and a sense of pride in being part of the community. Those values go a long way on the field and in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.