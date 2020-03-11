HIGHGATE — As Parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and friends we would like to say "thank you" to the MVU boys varsity hockey team for an incredible season. Thank you for letting us watch you grow into the talented hockey players that you are today.
From the drop of the very first puck of the season to the nail-biting finale, you are winners in our eyes.
You have developed lasting friendships on and off the ice and a comradery that makes us all proud. This season, and especially the last game, you played with pride and passion; if a win was solely based on that, you would have all walked away with the championship title.
You boys are worth every early morning, every late-night (and we had some late ones), every mile driven, and every dollar spent.
It is hard to put into words what it feels like to lose our two seniors Mason (Lemers) Lemnah and Kyle "Gibby" Gilbert; we wish you the best of luck in your adult adventures. We know you will both succeed, partially, because you have T-Bird blue in your hearts.
For the rest of the team stay focused, stay strong, and never hang your heads. You are all talented athletes and make great contributions to the team. We are anxiously waiting to see what the team will do next year!
Love you all,
Mandy K, Lisa L, Mike & Denna B, Lori G
Parents, Grandparent, Aunts, Uncles, Siblings & Friends of the MVU Boys Hockey Team