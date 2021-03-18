SWANTON — When we closed out the winter season in 2020, I was already looking forward to the 2021 winter season for MVU. There was so much promise in the upcoming year, and I could hardly wait to get there!
It was with an incredibly heavy heart that I heard the news of the cancelation of the winter season for the MVU athletes. I’m not going to dive into the particulars; I’d rather focus on the people!
I remember meeting many of this year’s seniors their freshman year. They were eager to compete and driven to exceed expectations. They were a class dedicated to pushing MVU athletics into the spotlight, and many did just that.
Girls hockey was ready for a playoff run: Many of the seniors on the girls’ hockey team were part of the 2019 title win at Gutterson. They were prepared to work their way back to the championship this year, undaunted by a losing record (they’d done that once already.)
Boys basketball overcame adversity and was set to compete: This winter, the boys’ basketball team suffered setbacks from injury and cancelations, but this group of athletes was ready to take on the playoffs! The senior class on this year’s Thunderbird basketball team was one we’ll remember for a while.
Girls basketball--dedicated to the game they love: The seniors on this year’s girls’ basketball team have been through three coaching changes and plenty of uncertainty. They’ve weathered the storms and continued to play the game they love, year after year!
Dance and Cheer keep working in an empty gym: The dance and cheer teams spend countless hours preparing routines to keep the fans and students in the game; this year, they stuck with their craft, doing all their performances in an empty gymnasium. That’s dedication.
Boys hockey seniors were focused on a title since their freshman year: I remember interviewing several of this year’s seniors on the boys’ hockey team when they freshmen. I could see in their faces that they were determined to be great. Following them each year, I could see their talent and desire grow as they did, and I was so pleased to see them excel.
To all of you who will not get to play your playoff season, I thank you for giving your all for four years. To those who are coming up behind them: wear your royal blue and white with pride, and come back next year to carry on the work your teammates were unable to complete!
