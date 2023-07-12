357420567_1481999452618662_6079241487561627923_n (1).jpg

Troy Parah and Mike Stenta (far left) hold the check from Ben & Jerry’s while posing for a team photo with the 10/12 District All-Star team at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field in Swanton.

 Courtesy of Mike Stenta

Ben & Jerry’s donated $500 to St. Albans Little League at the end of June. A check was presented during the 10/12 District 3 Little League Softball All-Star Tournament on June 29. 

 

 

