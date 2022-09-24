St. Albans - On Friday, September 23, the BFA-St. Albans girls’ varsity soccer team hosted the St. Johnsbury Academy Hilltoppers. In a competitive D1 match-up, the Comets defeated the Hilltoppers 1-0 to earn their first metro win of the season.
From the start, the Comets and Hilltoppers battled back and forth, but neither team scored in the first half. The game remained scoreless for most of the second half as both teams continued to fight for possession. With just shy of four minutes left on the clock, Tessa Sweeney scored on the first and only goal of the game on a 22-yarder to give the Comets the lead and the win. After the game, captain Adi Hughes commented on the team's performance.
“We played really good! Haley Corey stepped into net which was awesome; she killed it in there. We worked really well as a team together, getting a new formation down today and it really showed. Our practices this week have been really good, and we got our first Metro win; we’re looking good!”
When asked about the win, senior Molly Smith said, “Feels pretty electric! Last year we didn’t win Metro at all. As a senior, it’s insane to beat a team I’ve wanted to beat for two years is awesome! Tessa had a great shot, we played hard, everyone did their job and we got it done.”
