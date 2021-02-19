SWANTON — There are some games you enjoy so much, you don't want them to end. Friday's in-county contest between the MVU Thunderbirds and the Enosburg Hornets boys' basketball teams was one of those games.
Gabe Unwin of MVU won the tip for the T-birds, who promptly scored the first points of the game.
Enosburg answered, but Sean Power of MVU drained a three to put the Thunderbirds up 5-2 in the opening minute.
MVU would exit the first quarter with a 14-7 point lead, but the Hornets would come into the second quarter with a vengeance, scoring 17 and holding the T-birds to 8.
The Hornets took the lead in the second, thanks to the offensive efforts of Devyn Gleason, who hit two timely threes, Shea Howrigan (with a three), and Owen McKinstry. MVU would regain the lead with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter, but Gleason's second three of the quarter gave the Hornets the 24-22 point lead going into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, Enosburg would outscore the Thunderbirds 16 to 14. After losing the tenuous lead early in the quarter, Gleason once again got the Hornets' offense going, this time with a breakaway layup.
Gabe Unwin narrowed Enosburg's lead, draining a deep three with five seconds remaining, but the Hornets retained the 40-34 lead at the end of the third.
Early in the fourth, the Hornets held a ten-point lead, but MVU edged closer throughout the quarter, thanks, in part, to Patrick Walker, who hit two deep threes.
With two minutes remaining in regulation, the Hornet lead had dwindled to four. As time slipped under a minute, the Thunderbirds capitalized on a three from Walker and two free throws by Luc Fournier to tie the game.
Enosburg won the tip in overtime, but it was MVU who took control of the ball. The Thunderbirds opted for a patient approach under pressure, and that patience paid out. Walker, Unwin, and Caleb Johnston combined for six points, enough to get past the Hornets and earn the 57-55 point victory.
"Enosburg came out hard, and we were taken back a little. We had to adjust to their physicality. We probably had more athleticism on our side, but they just came out with more heart in the beginning," said Patrick Walker.
"We were rushing stuff and forcing stuff, and we just had to decide to take care of the ball, take better shots, and take advantage of some of the mismatches," said Unwin.
Unwin and Walker are both seniors at MVU, and both are grateful for the short season.
"No games or practices are guaranteed, so when I walk on the floor, I've got it in my head that this could be the last time with the ball in my hand; that's the perspective, I have so I give it 110 percent," said Unwin.
"It was great to be back; it's my last year, and I didn't want to miss out on it...at least we got something," said Walker.
MVU coach Matt Walker appreciated his team's tenacity.
"These guys, especially our seniors, Gabe and Patrick, said, 'we're not going to lose,' and they stepped up and made it happen."
Devyn Gleason led Enosburg with 21 points, Owen McKinstry had 12, and Shea Howrigan had 10. MVU was led by Gabe Unwin with 19 and Patrick Walker with 18.
