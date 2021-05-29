BFA Fairfax senior pitcher Taylor Mitchell had 9 strikeouts in this week's senior game against Vergennes and has had an outstanding senior season. She extended extra thanks to her catcher, Sarah Coloney, for helping her behind the plate.
"After the championship loss two years ago, I took up the responsibility to catch. I dedicated time every week for the last year to prepare to catch for Taylor," said Coloney.
Twice, Coloney was injured, but she continued to work, earning the spot behind the plate this season.
"I was scared to go in at the beginning of the season, but now it's come to me like breathing when I'm behind the plate."
Coloney accompanied Mitchell to a clinic held by Ralph Halbach of the Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Program in the off-season.
"It means a lot to me that someone was willing to step up and take on one of the biggest positions on the field. It means more than Sarah will ever know," said Mitchell.
Witalec-Krupa, who was a catcher in college, also appreciated Coloney's dedication.
"We had a big void to fill after our catcher graduated, and Sarah set her priorities aside and put the team first. She worked really hard in the off-season to figure out how to be an effective catcher for Taylor," said Witalec-Krupa.
"Sarah has done a great job back there, and she gets better every day. We're so thankful for her!"
