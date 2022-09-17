ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites hosted the Milton Yellowjackets at the Collins Perley on Friday afternoon, routing the visitors to a 5-0 win. For BFA’s head coach Luke Laroche, the final outcome was indicative of his team implementing the lessons from practice out on the field.
“Really encouraging game,” began Laroche. “I think our practices this week showed on the field, which is always nice to see. We were moving the ball, focusing on our spacing in the middle of the field, and our movement off the ball; both of which I thought were good today.”
“In too many games so far we’ve had guys bunching up and not in a position to help our teammates out. Today I couldn’t recall a single time where we didn’t have a guy to play to, so it’s great to see these guys are learning and are doing what we’re asking of them. That showed up on the scoreboard today as well.”
That team-first approach to offense translated on the scoresheet, as four different Bobwhites registered goals. Brady Cutting netted BFA’s first goal by picking up the loose change when Milton’s Dylan Mitchell struggled to contain a cross-seam pass by Liam Tatro.
Corbin Schreindorfer made it a 2-0 game with a blistering shot from the top of the 18 at 22:08, following a run of passes from BFA that saw nearly three-quarters of the players on the field get a touch on the ball.
The Bobwhites’ takedown of the Yellowjackets continued with renewed enthusiasm in the second half as both Cutting and Charlie Thompson found the back of Milton’s net within the first five minutes. Midway through the final half Zachary Ries’ corner kick connected with Aaron Browning on the far post for the Bobwhites’ fifth and final goal. BFA’s goalkeeper Connor Morin was able to shut down a few Yellowjacket chances in the final twenty minutes of play; securing the 5-0 shutout for the Bobwhites.
Putting together a tidy two-goal performance, Junior Brady Cutting put an emphasis on continuing to stay focused in practices as the Bobwhites move forward through the 2022 season.
“It felt pretty good, I really needed that,” said Cutting on scoring the two goals. “We were just moving the ball around, which is something we’ve been focusing on in practice. We also communicated and gave each other chances to score. Moving forward it’s all about staying focused and that’s about it.”
