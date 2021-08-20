"Brady was 15 when he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. At the time, he was a normal, energetic teenage boy living life to the fullest. His life consisted of playing sports and starting his freshman year at Enosburg High School," said Amy Adams, Brady's mom.
On June 3, 2019, Brady's life changed drastically; he was diagnosed with ALL lymphoblastic leukemia and was immediately admitted into the UVM Children’s Hospital.
Over the last two years, Brady and his family have been working to eradicate his cancer with an intense treatment plan that will last until October 2022. On September 19, 2021, Team Brady, which consists of family and friends, will host a walk in conjunction with WestRock and Superior Technical Ceramics to support the #GoldTogether Champions Northeast Region (American Cancer Society) to raise money and awareness for youth cancer.
As he's battled leukemia, Brady has found ways to enjoy the things he loved before cancer: being outside and playing sports. When Make A Wish Vermont contacted him, his wish was outdoors-centered.
"We have trails throughout our family’s woods, and the side by side gifted from Make A Wish gave Brady the ability to get out in the woods, play in the mud, and just be himself. He could ride with his friends and live a normal life for a while," said Amy.
Sports-based friendships play a role in healing: Many of the friends he spends time with now were part of his soccer team at Enosburg High School.
"Randy Swainbank (Enosburg varsity soccer coach) and some of his teammates came down to UVM to visit Brady in the hospital. It was awesome to stand back and watch the support Brady had," said Amy.
Downtime in the hospital wasn't easy. Brady played soccer, basketball, baseball, and ran track and field growing up.
"The Child Life Services at UVM Medical Center was amazing. They brought Brady a little basketball hoop for his room, and he'd play with his dad and his friends," said Amy.
While high-energy sports are out, Brady has taken up golf, and he'll be joining the Enosburg golf team this fall.
"Golf has been his go-to after everything happened," said Amy.
Throughout the process, the Adams have received incredible support from the Franklin County community.
"The Enosburg community and the people we know from MVU, Franklin Central School, and our surrounding towns gave us overwhelming support. We are extremely humbled by the outpouring of support.”
Team Brady gives back: Hosting the Team Brady walk to raise awareness and donations for childhood cancer (#GoldTogether-American Cancer Society) is one way the family wants to give back.
"We hope that one day there will be a cure and no child will have to experience this," said Amy. "We'd love to have people join us in this mission and help us fundraise in honor of kids battling cancer of all types."
