Taylor Yates
What do you love about being on the mound? “The thing I probably love the most about being on the mound is the pressure. All of the eyes are on you and you have to perform. I love the fact that people are relying on me and that it is up to me to dictate how the game turns out. I have a responsibility and my teammates and the fans hold me to it and it makes it that much better when I can hold up my end of the deal.”
How has playing Legion increased your love of the game? “Legion not only allowed me to keep playing, but allowed me to play against higher competition since I was 15 years old, which I believe has helped me tremendously. I didn't get a baseball season my senior year, and Legion has allowed me to come back to the game I love and play it again.”
Do you have a favorite Legion baseball memory? “My favorite memory from my years on Legion would probably have to come from my first year on the team. We had made it to the playoffs at Castleton which was an amazing experience. My favorite moment would have to be when I came in relief during a game against S.D. Ireland. I came in and I had let the bases loaded in a tied game in extra innings, I remember letting up a line drive which Alec Burns (now my coach) made an incredible play on saving the game. I then got a grounder to third base to end the inning and we won the game. That experience will always stick with me as it is probably the most pressure I have felt on a mound in my life and to be able to have experienced that as a 15 year old was amazing.”
Avery Feeley
What have you enjoyed about getting back on the diamond this summer? "It's been really nice to play baseball again, especially to play with some of the kids who missed their senior year of baseball. You don't realize how much you miss it until you can't play anymore."
What's it like to share one more season with your cousin? "Colbey (Theberge) and I have been playing baseball together and against each other since we were four. It's nice to share memories with him; when we're on the field together, there's a special connection. It's been a fun continuation of Little League and high school. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."
What got you into pitching, and what advice would you have for younger pitchers? "As a kid, I was always throwing a ball. As I got older, I started throwing with my dad; I think he wanted me to be a pitcher, so that helped a bit. I am a perfectionist when it comes to baseball, so pitching was a good position for me, and I tend to stay calm in high-pressure situations.
"For young pitchers: stay calm on the mound, focus on throwing strikes, and don't let bad pitches frustrate you. It also helps when you have catchers like CJ and Kyle that you can trust behind the plate.
"The last thing is to practice! Take advantage of the nice days to get outside and during the winter months, and try to make it to Bases Loaded or Strike Zone where you can work on your mechanics."
