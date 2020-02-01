ST. ALBANS — Bobwhite basketball player Taylor Yates scored a season-high 29 points against Mount Abraham Union High School on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Yates went 7 for ten from behind the three-point line, many of the shots taken in front of the center circle. Yates also had five rebounds and one assist.
“I was most impressed with Taylor’s poise in this game,” said BFA head coach Matt Toof. “I never once questioned his shot selection even when he was taking shots from in front of the center circle.
“He was feeling it that night. We all knew it. His game had a flow--a feel to it.”
“At the beginning of the game, we started moving the ball well,” said Yates, “and that opened up some good shots. We established the inside game early, scoring a lot of points in the paint, and in the second half, I was able to hit a lot of threes.
“The perimeter is my strong suit. I play more like a guard than a forward because I’m not really posting up inside,” said Yates. “It benefits me being tall and being able to play like that.”
Toof and the coaching staff recognize Yates’ skill, but they also appreciate his ability to lead.
“Taylor is a captain on the team, and with four younger siblings at home, being a leader comes naturally for him,” said Toof. “The guys respect his game.
“He’s a bright kid, too. His basketball IQ has built trust with the coaching staff, and it’s the same thing in the classroom,” said Toof.
“I like knowing that people trust me in a leadership role,” said Yates. “I didn’t think of myself like that until this year.”
The Bobwhites got off to a slow start this season, but Yates isn’t discouraged.
“At the end of the season last year, the returning players thought we might struggle this year. When we had tryouts, we were surprised at how much talent we had,” said Yates.
“We’re like a puzzle, we’ve got a lot of really good pieces, and once we figure how to put them all together, it will all start clicking.”
Things started clicking early for Yates. In the team’s first game of the year against Colchester, he scored 20 points in the first half.
“The second half of that game didn’t go as well for me, and that showed me that I needed to be able to shoot more than just threes,” said Yates. “It helped me see how I needed to make adjustments in my game.”
Looking ahead, Yates is eager for a rematch with Milton and the game against Middlebury.
“The away game against Milton will be fun. They always have a good student section, and I hope it will be a good redemption night for us,” said Yates, “and the game against Middlebury is our senior night.”
Yates loves many things about basketball, but there are a few things that stand out.
“I love the competitiveness. You’re a lot more face to face with the opposing players than you are on a baseball field,” Yates explained.
“You have conversations with the players in five on five. You also get a lot more students in the crowd at a basketball game.”
Yates’ high school basketball career will come to an end this season, and looking back, he appreciates the impact his mom Cathy has had in his life.
“My mom is my biggest inspiration. She played basketball in high school, and she began coaching my teams when I was in the fifth grade; she’s been a part of them ever since,” said Yates.
“She’s always helping me with my shot in the garage. It doesn’t matter what sport I’m playing; she’s always into it.”
When it comes to inspiring others, Yates encouraged athletes to persist in the sports they love.
“Don’t let what others say impact you--use it as fuel for your fire. You always want your game to talk for itself,” said Yates. “The greatest remedy for it is to go out and prove them wrong on the court.”
With a handful of games remaining on the schedule, Yates is grateful for the time he’s had at BFA.
“It’s been fun, and I ‘m looking forward to the rest of the season and finishing out strong.”