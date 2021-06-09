Taylor Mitchell of BFA Fairfax and Dana Elkins of Enosburg both led their teams to semifinal victories yesterday, and for those who've followed the teams, it was no surprise. Mitchell hit 200 strike outs in BFA's quarterfinal win at home last week, and Elkins has been fearless and confident throughout the 2021 season.
The teams will travel to Castleton to compete for the D2 (Enosburg) and D3 (Fairfax) titles this weekend, and while we don't have the exact day or time, there's no doubt these two outstanding young ladies will be ready to rock and roll!
BFA Fairfax softball upsets White river Valley, earns trip to D3 championship
Highlights: The No. 4 Bullets softball team shot past White River Valley, earning an 11-4 win and upsetting the No.1 seed in D3 softball. Taylor Mitchell earned the win on the mound, throwing 7 innings, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits, walking 5, and striking out 11.
Fairfax Offense: Taylor Mitchell (2 triples, 2 runs scored); Britney Hamel (2 hits, double, 4RBI); Courtney Burnor (RBI single); Jaycee Douglas (2 runs scored)
Record: Fairfax 14-5
No. 3 Enosburg softball blanks No. 2 Mt. Abe in semifinal, scores trip to D2 championship
Highlights: In the first inning, Sophie Burns led off with a single followed by Emma Keelty’s double and Makenna Lovelette’s double to score two runs. One run scored in the 5th with singles from Lovelette, Lexus Conger, and Aleta Deuso.
Enosburg pitching: Dana Elkins threw a complete game allowing 3 hits and striking out 6.
Enosburg offense: Emma Keelty: 2-3, 2b, RBI, 2 runs; Makenna Lovelette: 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI, 1 run; Lexus Conger: 2-4, 2 RBI
Enosburg baseball’s outstanding season closes with loss to Spaulding
The No.6 Hornets fell to No.2 Spaulding in the D2 semifinal game. Kam Lovelette, Brandon Parent, and Justus Orton combined for the loss.
Enosburg offense: Shea Howrigan, Dylan Pattee, Justus Orton, Peter Stiebris, and Blair Archambault, and Kam Lovelette all had hits for the Hornets.
