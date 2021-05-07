Mitchell's numbers tell the story:

Danville: In the circle: 7 IP, 1 Run, 3 Hits,18 Ks, and 3 BB. At the plate: 2 hits, including a double

Spaulding: In the circle: 7 IP, 0 Runs, 1H, 16Ks, and 1BB. At the plate: 3 for 3, with two doubles.

Milton: In the circle: 7IP, 2R, 3H, 16 Ks, and 3BB. At the plate: 2 hits, 2-run HR, and 3 runs scored.