FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax senior pitcher, Taylor Mitchell, has left a trail of K’s behind her this spring. She’s pitched four games this spring, and each outing has ended in double-digit strikeouts.
Mitchell is also a lethal opponent with a bat in her hand and has regularly led the Bullets at the plate, including home run game against Milton last week.
Do you have a game that’s stood out to you out of the three you played last week? “In the Danville game, we faced a tough opponent. In the Milton game, I hit the first home run of senior year; it meant a lot to me.”
What do you love about pitching? “I love the control of the game and how the play starts with me. I like to strike people out, too. You have to have the right mindset for it; it requires mental toughness. As a sophomore, I had someone hit three home runs off me, and we ended up winning the game because I could overcome that.”
What do you love about hitting? “As a pitcher, I know what I should be waiting on and where the strike zone will be. I love crushing the ball, too. I’ve got a good body type for power-hitting.”
How are you enjoying the team this year? “We have a lot of freshmen, and many of them play in the offseason as I do.”
What do you enjoy about your coaches? “I love Wit (Geri Witalec-Krupa). She’s an inspiration, but she’s also one of my best friends. I can talk to her about anything. I love Jeff (Hamel), too; he’s my softball dad. I’ve played with his daughter Britney for many years. Having him be there throughout all the years is really nice.”
What will you remember from your years playing softball at Fairfax? “Our hardworking teams, the relationships, and the bus rides, especially my freshman year. As a freshman, I was scared and nervous. Everyone welcomed me, and it was so good to mature with everyone.
“I’ll remember playing with my best friend, Madison Murphy. She’s my shortstop, and we have a routine before every inning. I want her to be part of every inning since I’m going to South Carolina for college, and she’s staying here.”
Do you have any wise words for young athletes? “I want the little girls to know that it doesn’t matter where you start, you have to keep pushing, and you can get where you want to be. Go out in the yard and practice your swing, work on your mechanics, and don’t sweat the small stuff!”
Thank yous: “Many people have been involved and so helpful with my career--my parents, my pitching coaches, my friends. Now I’m trying to pass that down by helping younger players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.