The MVU varsity track and field team competed at the South Burlington Twilight Invitational on Saturday, April 30. The boys placed 14th overall and the girls placed fifth overall. It was a long, exciting day and the energy was palpable throughout all of the events.
Boys results:
Luciano Patterson: high jump (third)
Connor Byers: long jump (17th)
Eagan Murphy: shot put (12th)
Henry Tanner: discus (21st)
4 x 100: Caleb Ploof, Garrett Eldridge, Noah Mayhew, Henry Tanner (eighth)
Girls results:
Ruth Brueckner: 100 meters (first), 200 meters (first), 800 meters (second)
Cora Gagne: 3000 meters (16th)
Alex Bourdeau: javelin (third), shot put (seventh), discus (eighth)
Haley Stefaniak: 100-meter hurdles (fifth), long jump (seventh)
