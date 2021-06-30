Ari Beauregard captured these photos of the MVU and BFA St. Albans boys' hockey teams as they faced off in a summer league game this week. Ari noted that you know it's hot out when you can photograph a hockey game in the rink in shorts and t-shirt! We hope you enjoy his work, and we all know we'll be cheering these teams on before we know it....hopefully, in a packed arena this winter!
Take a look at this gallery of the BFA and MVU boys' hockey teams as they keep cool during the heat wave!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
