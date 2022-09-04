On Friday, Sept. 2, the Enosburg varsity girls volleyball team began their season with a tough matchup against defending state champions Essex High School. Following a very close junior varsity match where Essex eked out a narrow victory (15-25, 25-23, 17-15), the Essex varsity team made short work of EFHS, winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-11).
EFHS Stat highlights:
Erica Goodhue: 2 kills, 1 dig
Montannah Ovitt: 2 digs in her first varsity match
Lilly Robtoy: 2 assists, 1 kill
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy: “Essex is always a tough matchup for us. They always have one of the best programs in the state. They are athletic and very well-coached. Even though we got beaten pretty badly, I think we learned a lot. We were trying some different lineups out there, and with all that experimenting, we just couldn't get into a rhythm. However, we served well, and I liked our aggressiveness at the net. It bodes well for our future matches.”
Thank you Heather Lovelette, for the photos!
