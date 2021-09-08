The Enosburg Junior-Senior High School girls' varsity soccer team fell 2-0 to the Middlebury Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.
The Hornets' defense held the Tigers most of the first half with some great saves from Zoe McGee, but Middlebury's Lily Lanphier scored at 25:15 to give Middlebury a 1-0 lead.
according to Hornet coach Renee Pattee, the Hornets had some great opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize on them.
"Rory Schriendorfer had a great game up front! We just didn't put the ball in the back of the net," said Pattee. "Our defense worked hard all game."
Meredith Horne scored 3:25 into the 2nd half to give the Tigers a 2-0 advantage.
Pattee noted that communication and one timing the ball will be two areas the Hornets will be working on as the season progresses.
"The girls know what they need to do and how to do it," said Pattee, "now it’s just a matter of making it count."
Enosburg saves: Zoe Mcgee had 11 saves
