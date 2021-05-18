The Bobwhite lax team traveled to MMU last night taking a 10-5 loss. Ezra Lanfear led the Bobwhites' scoring effort with two goals, and Noah Earl, Daniel Rafferty and Sylas Trask head had one goal.
The Bobwhites will host MUHS on Wednesday at 4:30.
Thank you, Kim Earl, for the beautiful photos of last night's game!
