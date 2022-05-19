The Colchester Lakers jumped out to a four run lead early in Wednesday, May 18, eventually earning a 9-2 win over the Bobwhites. Wet fields at Collins Perley Complex necessitated a shift in fields, sending BFA St. Albans to Colchester where they played as the home team.
Joey Nacheszewski, Charlie Yates, Seneca Durocher, Isaac Gratton, Dakota Wry, and Andrew Fiske each had hits for the Bobwhites, who plated runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Matt Gonyeau (5 innings, 3 hits, 6 runs, 5 walks, and 4 strikeouts), Peyton Graham (1 inning, 3 hits, and 3 runs), and Kolby Williams (1 inning, 1 hit, and 1 strikeout) threw for the Bobwhites.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.