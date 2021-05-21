Enosburg baseball earned a 10-0 win over Hazen on Thursday afternoon. Kam Lovelette earned the win on the mound throwing 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, and striking out 9.
Dylan Pattee led the Hornets' offense with a double and 3 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan had 2 hits including a triple and a RBI. Brandon Parent doubled driving in 2 runs. Justis Orton also doubled.
The Hornets are now 8-3 on the season and sit in fifth in the Lake Division. They host Milton High School on Saturday at 11 am.
Thank you, Heather Lovelette for sharing these wonderful photos!
